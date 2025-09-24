/South Africa's T20I series against West Indies likely to be shortened due to 2026 T20 World Cup - Report

South Africa's T20I series against West Indies in January 2026 is likely to be shortened due to a timing clash with the 2026 T20 World Cup. The series which includes five T20Is is currently schduled to start from January 27 to February 6, 2026. However, the T20 World Cup will begin on 7 Feb 2026, which may force South Africa to reduce the number of games to give both teams enough time to travel to India and Sri Lanka for the tournament.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), teams currently need to arrive in the host countries for the World Cup by 31 Jan 2026, to participate in warm-up matches. This date was moved up from February 3, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. As a result, Cricket South Africa (CSA) is now in talks with Cricket West Indies (CWI) to figure out the schedule and how many warm-up games the teams want to play before the World Cup.

If West Indies choose not to play warm-up games, the mandatory period for arrival is four days before the tournament starts. However, if they decide to play warm-ups, it could push the support period to five or six days before the World Cup opener. CSA will need to adjust their original plan to make sure both teams have enough time to prepare.

For this reason, the last two games of the five-match series, scheduled for February 3 and 6, are likely to be cancelled. The matches cannot be moved earlier because of the SA20, which ends on January 25. CSA is currently deciding which venues will host the remaining games, with options including Paarl, Newlands, Buffalo Park in East London, Centurion, and Johannesburg.

This year, CSA had already planned for fewer international fixtures to focus on preparing their venues for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The South African men's team has no other home series this season, with their tour of India ending in December 2025.