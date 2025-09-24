India U19 vs Australia U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks record for most sixes in Youth ODIs

Indian teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has set a new record for hitting the most sixes in Youth One Day International (ODI) cricket. The 14-year-old achieved this milestone during the second match of the India U-19 vs Australia U-19 series at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane on Wednesday (Sep 24). Vaibhav hit his 39th six in Youth ODIs, breaking the previous record held by Unmukt Chand, who had 38 sixes in 21 matches. Vaibhav reached this record in just 10 innings, showcasing his power-hitting abilities. In his innings of 70 runs against Australia, he hit six sixes before being caught out by Aryan Sharma, the Australian captain.

So far, Vaibhav has scored 540 runs in Youth ODIs, and a large part of his runs (26 per cent) have come from hitting boundaries. As of now, he has 41 sixes to his name. After Vaibhav and Unmukt Chand, the next in line is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit 30 sixes in 27 Youth ODIs between 2018 and 2020.

Vaibhav’s Amazing Achievements

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already set many records at a young age. He became the youngest player ever to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and scored the second-fastest century in IPL history, also becoming the youngest player to score a century in the tournament.

In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, he made his debut at just 12 years and 284 days, breaking the record as the youngest player in the tournament. He also smashed the fastest Youth ODI century in just 52 balls, beating the previous world record.

At just 13 years and 188 days, Vaibhav became the youngest player ever to score a century in competitive cricket. He also holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian in Youth cricket with a 58-ball century against Australia.

List of Players with Most Sixes in Youth ODIs