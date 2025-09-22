/Quinton de Kock reverses ODI retirement; returns to white-ball squads for Pakistan series

South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock has done a U-turn on his ODI retirement, returning to the white-ball squads for the away Pakistan series. Having retired from the ODIs following the conclusion of South Africa’s 2023 ODI WC campaign, de Kock continued playing the shortest format. He last featured for the Proteas during the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Americas, where India beat South Africa in the final in Barbados. While veteran David Miller will captain the T20I side, emerging batting sensation Matthew Breetzke will lead the One-Day team. On the other hand, Aiden Markram will captain the Test team in Temba Bavuma’s absence, who misses out due to a calf strain.

"Quinton's return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us," head coach Shukri Conrad said. "When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country. Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team."

Meanwhile, South Africa has recalled spinner Simon Harmer for the two-match Test series against Pakistan starting October 12 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The right-arm spinner returns to the Test side for the first time since March 2023, joining Senuran Muthumsay and Prenelan Subrayen in the spin department. First-team spinner Keshav Maharaj will miss the first Test due to a groin strain he sustained during the UK tour, but will remain available for the second Test.



Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder to headline the pace department, with Brevis, Subrayen and Zubayr Hamza being the newest additions to the core Test group that beat Australia to win the maiden WTC title. Dane Paterson and Lungi Ngidi, however, have missed out.



Returning to the white-ball setup, the Proteas have rested all of their all-format players, except all-rounder Corbin Bosch and batter Dewald Brevis, for the Pakistan ODIs and T20Is.



South Africa squad for Pakistan Tests -

Aiden Markram (captain), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne



South Africa's squad for Pakistan T20Is -



David Miller (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams



South Africa's squad for Pakistan ODIs -

