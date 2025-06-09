Sorry internet but selectors have someone else in mind for India’s ODI captaincy than Shreyas Iyer – Report

After leading two different IPL teams to finals in successive seasons and winning with one, Shreyas Iyer remained the top contender to replace Rohit Sharma as the new ODI skipper, but on the internet. However, the selectors seemed to have picked their favourite should Rohit decide against continuing in the One-Dayers, and it’s not Iyer but newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill.

For how the selectors have deployed an approach for the future in Tests by appointing the 25-year-old Gill as Rohit’s successor, even though they had options in Jasprit Bumrah and keeper Rishabh Pant, they could follow the same formula in the ODIs too.



Per a report in the Hindustan Times, the selectors are keen on giving an extended rope to Gill, the captain, in the longer formats. Though Suryakumar Yadav remains the T20I skipper, Gill comes into the picture should a decision on SKY’s leadership future be made.

“Quite frankly, a lot of us thought Rohit wanted to move away from the ODI format after winning the Champions Trophy,” a BCCI official said, as quoted by HT. “There have been no discussions between Rohit and the selectors since over his ODI future.”



While India’s next major assignment is the home T20 World Cup next year, also co-hosted by Sri Lanka, they have one eye on the 50-over World Cup scheduled in October 2027 in South Africa. The Indian Team is slated to play 12 ODIs until next year’s showpiece event, where they will defend their title, including three against Australia in October and as many against the Proteas and New Zealand at home, leading to the T20 World Cup.

Rohit’s international career nears end



Rohit is 38, and should he continues to play until the next ODI World Cup, he will be 40 by then. Although it remains unclear for how long he would be willing to stretch his international career, the selectors want to have their options ready in the backend, with Gill leading the race.



Meanwhile, after helping India lift its record third ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai, Rohit squashed all reports of his ODI retirement, indicating that he wishes to improve his fitness and stay in the quest for his ultimate dream – to win an ODI World Cup with India.



“I’m not going to retire from this format, just to make sure that no rumours are spread going forward,” Rohit said after India’s Champions Trophy triumph.



“I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format,” Rohit again said in May when he had a stand named after him at the Wankhede stadium. “When India plays whichever team here (in Mumbai), that’ll make it even more special.”