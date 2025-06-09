/‘Shubman Gill is officially the face of Indian Cricket…it’s a bold move’: Michael Vaughan

With his appointment as the new Test captain, Shubman Gill has eclipsed everyone to become the new face of Indian Cricket, reckons former England captain Michael Vaughan. Since Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, who previously held this post for the longest time, Gill seems to have overtaken him as the Indian cricketer to look out for across formats. The forthcoming England Tests, starting June 20 in Leeds, will be Gill’s first assignment as the Test skipper.

Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement came early last month, followed by Virat’s a week later. As they departed from the red-ball scene, India needed a new Test skipper and a hero. Though the BCCI selectors discussed several options, including ace quick Jasprit Bumrah and gloveman Rishabh Pant, they felt handpicking Gill to fill that role was best suited for everyone, with Vaughan also calling it a bold move.

“Shubman Gill is officially the new face of Indian Test cricket, stepping up as captain for the England series. It’s a bold move, trusting a young leader with a new-look team after the retirements of giants like Rohit and Kohli. Gill has a lot to prove, especially away from home, but he has shown he has the temperament for big moments,” Vaughan said while speaking on the Sony Sports Network.



While Gill is the new Test captain, Pant will play as his deputy.



“With Rishabh Pant as his deputy and a squad eager to make their mark, this England tour could be the start of something special for India’s next generation. Don’t be surprised if these youngsters rise to the occasion,” Vaughan added.

Gavaskar backs new Indian Team to bring glory home



India has tasted enormous success outside Asia in the past decade, having won several matches and even Test series on foreign land, but has yet to win one in England since 2007.



Although India was leading the five-match series in England the last time they toured before the Covid outbreak forced all action to stop midway, losing the fifth and final one, held several months later, led to the host levelling the series, making India wait for their first Test series win in the UK since 18 years.



However, with a new-look Indian Team gearing up to script history, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar backed them to deliver a winning punch this time.



“There’s always something special about an Indian team touring England, and this time, with a new young captain and terrific young players, the excitement and anticipation among fans are at an all-time high. Everyone is eager to see how these young cricketers will rise to the occasion and carve out their legacy,” Gavaskar said.