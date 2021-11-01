'Sometimes you need a break: Jasprit Bumrah feels bubble-fatigue behind Team India's T20 WC struggles

After being thrashed by Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener, Virat Kohli-led Team India were hammered by Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on Sunday (October 31), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in their second game in Super 12.

Being asked to bat first, nothing clicked for India as they managed a below-par 110/7 in 20 overs. In reply, New Zealand sailed past the Men in Blue by 8 wickets courtesy vital knocks from Daryl Mitchell and Captain Williamson. With another defeat, the one-time winners India are almost on the verge of being eliminated from the marquee tournament.

With several experts and former cricketers questioning India's poor run and their tactics, Jasprit Bumrah pointed out that the bubble-life has taken a toll on the Indian cricketers. In their defence, Team India have been on the road since mid-May, 2021 and have played regular cricket since then. To move from one bio-bubble to the other isn't easy by any means and it has started to affect the players.

Bumrah told reporters post India's thrashing versus New Zealand, "Absolutely, sometimes you need a break. You miss your family. You've been on the road for six months. So all of that sometimes play on the back of your mind. But when you're on the field, you don't think of all those things .. Obviously staying in a bubble and staying away from your family for such a long period of time does play a role.

"The BCCI also tried their best to make us feel comfortable .. It's a difficult time. There's a pandemic going on, so we try to adapt but sometimes bubble fatigue, mental fatigue also creeps in."

India need a miracle now to progress to the semi-finals from Pool B. At present, Pakistan look certain to top the group whereas the fight for the second spot is between the Black Caps and Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan.