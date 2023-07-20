SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique's one-hand stunner is too good to miss, internet calls it sorcery

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle has reached an exciting point. Sri Lanka has handed Pakistan a target of 131 runs to chase. Before the end of the fourth day's play, Pakistan scored 48 runs losing 3 wickets. They have to score 83 runs on the last day to win the first Test. On the other hand, Pakistan's Abdullah Shafiq's fielding during Sri Lanka's second innings has grabbed eyeballs. Shafiq stunned the fans with his excellent fielding, taking a brilliant catch and sending Sadeera Samarawickrama to the pavilion.

The brilliant catch

Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha was bowling in the 56th over of Sri Lanka's second innings. When Agha bowled to Sadeera Samarawickrama, the ball went towards a short fine leg. As soon as the ball came off the bat, Abdullah showed pace, made a wonderful dive to his right, and took a wonderful catch.

The audience, along with the batsman, was surprised to see this one-hand stunner. Twitter users also hailed the 23-year-old for his quick reflexes. Watch the video here:

SL vs PAK Test

Sri Lanka's second innings was reduced to 279 runs. Pakistan bowlers, Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali took three wickets each, while Salman Agha and Shaheen Shah Afridi picked two wickets. Sri Lankan opener Nishan Madushka scored 52 runs. Dhananjay de Silva scored the highest 82 runs and R Mendis contributed 42 runs.

In response, Pakistan scored 48 runs for the loss of three wickets. Imam-ul-Haq and Captain Babar Azam were at the crease at the end of the day's play. Haq scored his half-century in 84 balls, while Saud Shakeel, who seemed in good form was dismissed by Ramesh Mendis for 30 runs.

The second match will be played on July 24 at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground.

