'One step at a time': Rahul Dravid's mantra ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash

India will start their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on September 2 against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has posted a video of Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid on its Twitter handle. Dravid admitted to being excited at the prospect of facing Pakistan three times in the Asia Cup. Dravid said that the team will have to play good cricket to win those matches. Rahul Dravid is in Trinidad for India's ongoing multi-format series against the West Indies.

Need to play good cricket

"The Asia Cup schedule is fixed and you have to play Pakistan to qualify for the Super-4s, so take it one step at a time. I can't imagine winning in advance. I am not a big believer. I want to take one game at a time," Dravid said.

The team knows they have to compete against Pakistan and Nepal in the first two matches, he said. “We need to focus on that, we need to play good cricket, we need to win those matches. We also need to see where the tournament goes. If we get a chance to play him thrice, I think it would be fantastic,” Dravid said in the video posted by BCCI.

IND vs PAK

India, Pakistan, and Nepal are in Group A. This means India and Pakistan are likely to face each other in a Super 4 clash on September 10. Being the two dominant teams in the region, there is a chance they may meet for a third time in the final.

While talking about the same, Rahul Dravid also stated, “We want to reach the finals and hopefully Pakistan will also reach the final. It will be a great competition and very good for us, and we aim to do that. We want to play till the final and win, but we have to take the first two steps against Pakistan and Nepal.” He also said that he doesn’t believe in counting his chicken too much and focused on taking one step at a time.



