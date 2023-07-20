FIFA Women's World Cup: Record crowd expected at showpiece event despite Auckland shooting

A record crowd is expected to attend the opening day matches of the Women’s FIFA World Cup as the showpiece event takes centre stage on Thursday, July 20 despite a shooting incident in Auckland. The shooting incident has left fans and hosts shocked. However, officials have said there will be no impact on the World Cup schedule.

Record crowd despite shooting incident

The early morning shooting on Thursday left two victims and the gunman dead. It occurred close to the hotels of reigning champions the United States, as well as the Philippines and Norway - who play co-hosts New Zealand in the first match of the tournament. Co-hosts Australia take on the Republic of Ireland in the second game on opening day, which will take place at Stadium Australia located in the Sydney Olympic Park. It is expected to be a full house as 80,000 tickets have already been sold out.

Fans in Sydney have been preparing for the big kickoff while the nation has enjoyed an emotional last 18 months in football. Notably, Australia’s men’s team qualified for the men’s FIFA World Cup in sensational fashion in a penalty shootout win against Peru last year.

The shooting incident has left authorities, players, and team management in a state of disbelief. Norway captain Maren Mjelde reacted to the tragic shootout and made her concerns known since her team is residing just 400 metres from the site of the incident.

"At first we didn't know what was going on, but eventually there were updates on TV and the local media," she said in a statement hours before the 0700 GMT kickoff.

"Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game tonight," she added.

No impact on the Women’s World Cup schedule

FIFA released a statement in the aftermath of the incident and has vowed there will be no impact of the incident on the Women’s World Cup schedule.

"The participating teams in close proximity to this incident are being supported in relation to any impact that may have taken place," football's governing body added.

The Women’s World Cup will kick off with hosts New Zealand taking on Norway in the opening match. The match will start at 12:30 pm IST.

