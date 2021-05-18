SL vs IND: Nitish Rana awaits 'that one call', says 'ready for international cricket'

Nitish Rana has created a space for himself in both the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League for Delhi and Kolkata Knight Riders respectfully and the southpaw feels he is ready for international cricket as he waits to get his “reward” when the Indian team is selected for July’s tour of Sri Lanka.

India will be without their first-team players as most of them will be engaged in the three-and-a-half-month-long tour of England.

Rana said that he has a strong feeling that his name would be called up for the Sri Lanka tour while adding he has performed well in last three years in the limited-overs circuit.

"It is there at the back of my mind that my name should come (in the squad) and I am prepared for that because I feel my name would come," Nitish told PTI in an interview when asked whether he is hoping for a call-up.

"If you pick and see my record for the last three years in white-ball – be it domestic or the IPL, I have performed well and I feel that I will get the reward for it today or tomorrow.

"And I feel I am ready for international cricket and I am waiting for that… like they say one call away...I am waiting for that call...," added the 27-year-old left-handed batsman, who also bowls off-break.

Rana has amassed 2,266 runs in 38 First-Class matches and averages over 40. With India set to play Sri Lanka in a limited-overs series consisting of three T20Is and as many ODIs, the Men in Blue would have their white-ball specialists travelling to the island nation.

Rana, who scored 201 runs from seven matches in the currently-suspended IPL also reflected on the season.

"To be very honest, from the last 3-4 years, it has been a pattern for me that I start the season well, in mid-season, I have 2-3 flop innings and then at the end of the season I play 1-2 innings well.

"So always, the total (runs) scored are in between 330-400," he said.

However, inconsistency has always been lined with Rana and his batting. But the left-handed batsman said that he has worked upon the aspect.

"I added many skills mentally in my game and normal life. I felt that in the last 2-3 years, I used to become very happy that I am performing well and it should continue, but the hunger to score runs used to finish.

"...my coaches said a hungry Nitish Rana should stay alive, it will make you consistent," he elaborated.

"It is not guaranteed that you will score runs in every match but the ratio improves."