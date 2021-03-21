'Sky is some player': Ian Bishop lauds Suryakumar Yadav's innings in fifth T20I

India sealed the T20I series against England after a dominating performance in the fifth match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

India's batting performance impressed several cricketing legends, including West Indies' Ian Bishop. Former pace legend was mighty impressed with Suryakumar Yadav's innings in the fifth match.

He took to Twitter and wrote: "Sky is some player."

Former West Indian was also pleased to see Virat Kohli open the innings for Team India and wanted him to open more often.

“I would love to see Kohli open more often especially when India bat first in T20I,” Bishop said.

Virat led his team from the front after smashing unbeaten 80 runs off 52 balls. Rohit Sharma gave India a great start as he smashed 64 runs in 34 balls. Suryakumar Yadav's cameo of 32 runs in 17 balls powered India to a mammoth score of 225 runs on the board.

Skipper Kohli was impressed with his team's batting performance.

"It was a complete game for us. Totally outplayed the opposition. Even with so much dew coming in, like last game we've defended the total again. Today was a complete game. Despite Rishabh and Iyer not getting a chance we put on 225. Testimony to our batting depth," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.