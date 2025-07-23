/Sinner reunites with former fitness coach dropped after doping scandal

Wimbledon 2025 men's singles winner Jannik Sinner has re-appointed Umberto Ferrara as fitness coach nearly one year after parting ways after being accused of doping - which eventually got him banned for three months. Along with Ferrara, Sinner also had parted way with physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi. Sinner had served a three-month ban earlier this year from February and returned to action in May - just before French Open 2025. Sinner lost the final at Roland Garros against Carlos Alcaraz but won the Wimbledon earlier this month against the same opponent. The Italian reunited with Ferrara after removing current fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio.

Also Read - Transgender women banned from competing in USOPC events after Trump’s directive

"The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik's management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and U.S. Open," Sinner's team said in a statement. "Umberto has played an important role in Jannik's development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level."

What is Sinner doping scandal?

World number 1 Sinner was found in breach of having banned substance - in this case Clostebol - in his body. The Italian, however, was was cleared of fault or negligence by an independent tribunal which accepted that the substance entered his body inadvertently.

As per Sinner's explanation, Clostebol entered his body after Naldi used it on a cut on his won hand before giving treatment to Sinner. The over-the-counter substance, which can help build muscle mass, was supplied to Naldi by Ferrara. Sinner ended his partnership with the duo as he was "not feeling that confident to continue with them."