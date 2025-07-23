Transgender women banned from competing in USOPC events following Trump’s directive

American transgender women will no longer be permitted to participate in women's competitions at the Olympics and Paralympics after a recent policy update by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). The new policy, which was announced on Monday (July 21) with a change on the USOPC's website and confirmed in a letter sent to national sport governing bodies, is in line with a similar step taken by the National Collegiate Athletic Association earlier this year.

What is the new USOPC transgender policy?

A new remark on the USOPC website regarding transgender athletes competing in sports reads, “As of July 21, 2025, please refer to the USOPC athlete safety policy.” This policy revision comes after US President Donald Trump's "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order and has been placed on the USOPC Athlete Safety Policy on its website in a new subsection entitled “Additional Requirements.” "The USOPC is dedicated to safeguarding opportunities for athletes competing in sport," the addition reads.

“The USOPC will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders with oversight responsibilities… to ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201 (Trump’s order) and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act."

What is The Stevens Act?

The Stevens Act, adopted in 1988, offers a means for resolving eligibility disputes for Olympic and other amateur events. A memo to Team USA from USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland and president Gene Sykes on Tuesday, which was accessed by ABC News and ESPN, mentioned Trump's executive order in February, in which it was said, "As a federally chartered organization, we have an obligation to comply with federal expectations."

Trump's executive order promises to withdraw federal funding from any school or institution that permits transgender girls to play on girls' teams, asserting it would be a violation of Title IX regulations providing US women with equal sports opportunities. The order mandates enforcement immediately against those institutions that deprive women of single-sex sports and single-sex locker rooms.

“Our revised policy emphasizes the importance of ensuring fair and safe competition environments for women," ESPN quoted the USOPC letter to governing bodies as saying. “All National Governing Bodies are required to update their applicable policies in alignment."

