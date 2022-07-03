'Shut up, just stand and bat': Virat Kohli sledges England's Jonny Bairstow in Edgbaston Test - WATCH

Virat Kohli sledged Jonny Bairstow and tried to get on his nerves during the first session on Day 3 of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England were under massive pressure at the start of Day 3 as they trailed by 322 runs after India dominated the proceedings with the bat and the ball on the first two days of the Test match.

Bairstow, who resumed the batting with captain Ben Stokes on Day 3, continued to play the Indian bowlers cautiously in the first session. Kohli tried to unsettle the English batter by sledging him on the pitch while he was batting. Things got heated up between the duo as they were involved in an argument on the field and had to be eventually separated out by the on-field umpires.

The heated exchange between the duo took place after the first ball of the 31st over bowled by senior India pacer Mohammed Shami. Kohli approached Bairstow at the non-striker's end and had some harsh words for the English batter. “Shut up. Just stand and bat," Kohli was caught telling Bairstow on the stump mic during a heated exchange between the two.

The video of Kohli sledging Bairstow went viral on social media instantly leading to mixed reactions from fans. Later, as Kohli walked back to his fielding position, Bairstow was seen signalling Kohli to keep blabbering while the Indian superstar put a finger on his lips asking Bairstow to stay quiet.

Watch Virat Kohli sledges Jonny Bairstow in Edgbaston Test:

It's tense out there between Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow #ENGvIND

This is not the first time Kohli tried to get on the nerves of Bairstow in the ongoing Edgbaston Test as the former India captain had earlier teased the England batter using Tim Southee's name on Day 2 of the Test match. However, Kohli's sledging had little impact on Bairstow, who turned out to be England's saviour.

Despite his on-field battle with Kohli, Bairstow continued to bat exceptionally well and went on to notch up a brilliant century to help England get closer to India's first-innings total of 416 runs. Bairstow completed his ton off just 119 balls to slam the fastest ton against India in Tests since January 2016. However, England are still trailing by 180 runs and will require Bairstow to bat longer in order to save the Test match.