'Shut up and get on with job': Ian Chappell's advise to Tim Paine

From being slapped with a fine to dropping three major catches, Tim Paine had a forgettable performance at the SCG Test due to which he faced severe backlash.

Paine was also involved in a verbal spat with Ravichandran Ashwin, for which the skipper apologised later on.

Many cricketing experts, including former Australian captain Ian Chappell, criticised Paine for his actions during the third Test. Chappell advised Paine to just ‘shut up and get on with the job’.

“But like all players, you’re better off just shutting up and getting on with the job. It was a classic example of why you should do that. To get involved in that - whatever he was trying to with Ashwin, I’m not sure - but to then drop him just a few balls later is a good reason why [you should remain quiet]", Ian Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

“It’s a hard enough job being a wicketkeeper. Then throw in being a captain and a wicketkeeper, you don’t need to be talking - you need to be thinking. And it’s not just Tim Paine; it’s pretty much all modern players. This business about, ‘It’s part of the game’; well, in my opinion, it’s not part of the game,” Chappell added.

Chappell went on to call Tim Paine a 'smart guy' and said that Paine will learn a lesson from his behaviour.

“The main thing is, and Tim’s a smart guy; as soon as he dropped the catch, he’s probably thinking to himself, ‘Why did I shoot my mouth off and not concentrate on keeping?’ He’s sorts of indicated that he’s not happy with his performance and I think you’ll find that he might be a little less vocal in future,” Ian Chappell further added.

“I think he’s a good captain. Every captain will miss some tricks along the way,” he added.