Call on Jasprit Bumrah's availability to be taken on Friday, says Vikram Rathour ahead of Brisbane Test

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Thursday said that the medical team is working closely with ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah and a call on whether he can take the field for the series decider, against Australia at The Gabba, will be taken on Friday morning.

The Indian cricket team has been gripped by injuries even before the gruelling tour of Australia started. The injury list has since grown with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin being the latest names after the completion of Sydney Test. While Jadeja and Vihari are out, there are still chances that Bumrah and Ashwin may feature in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane.

"The medical team is working with Bumrah, we have to see tomorrow morning whether he is fit to play the fourth Test or not. If he can play, he will play, if he cannot, then he won't.

"The injuries are still being monitored. Our medical staff is looking into it, I would not be in a position to comment on this right now. We would like to give them as much time as possible. It will be tomorrow morning that you will know which eleven takes the field," Rathour said in the pre-match press conference on the eve of the final Test.

ALSO READ: Smith 'feeds off' criticism warns Paine ahead of Gabba showdown

There have been reports that Bumrah may play at The Gabba even if he is 50 per cent fit. Lauding the toughness of the players, who defied all the odds to draw the Sydney Test despite being plagued by injuries, Rathour said that the team has shown a lot of character while adding the Indian team has all the ability to do well against Australia in Brisbane.

"Basically, I think the toughness comes from the preparation, we believe in our players, every member of our team believes in their ability. One innings cannot let the doubts creep in, the team has shown a lot of character and the reason for that is the hard work they have been putting in for a long time," Rathour said.

ALSO READ: Brisbane record gives Australia edge over India: Josh Hazlewood

"As far as I am concerned, we have the ability, with or without injuries, the eleven that will play would be the best eleven that India could put on the ground, all of them deserve to be there, if they play to their potential, I cannot see any reason, why we cannot do well," he added.

The Indian team has lost the likes of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav as well and if Bumrah is unable to play then the pace attack will be led by two-Test old Mohammed Siraj.

Notably, Australia haven't lost a single Test at The Gabba since 1988 and would be looking to continue their incredible record at the venue.

With series firmly locked at 1-1, India and Australia will lock horns in the fourth and final Test of the series on January 15.