Brisbane record gives Australia edge over India: Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has said that Australia’s impeccable record in Brisbane gives a slight edge to the hosts in the fourth and final Test against India, scheduled to start from January 15 at The Gabba. Hazlewood, ahead of the series decider, said that Aussies grow an extra leg when playing in Brisbane while adding that all Australians love playing there.

India, after making sensational comebacks in Melbourne and Sydney, will look to break Australia’s unbeaten run in Brisbane with the hosts yet to lose a match in the venue since 1988. Australia have played 31 matches in Brisbane since 1988 and have won 24 while drawing seven.

"All Australians love playing up there. We probably grow a leg given the record we've got. We know touring sides don't like to play there, so that puts us a bit ahead before a ball is bowled. I guess we thrive on that. It's an awesome place to play. Very much an Australian venue, I've always enjoyed playing there," Hazlewood told AAP.

While Australia have almost their full-strength side, India, on the contrary, are a depleted, injury-plagued squad. While the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari are out with injuries, there are doubts over Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin, which may force the visitors to field an inexperienced playing XI.

If Bumrah doesn’t start then India will have a pace attack, which will be led by two-Test old Mohammed Siraj. On Australia’s fatigue and workload, Hazlewood was confident that the pace troika can pull through the final Test.

"It's probably the freshest we have felt while turning up to Sydney at this time of year, for a very long time," Hazlewood said.

"Back to back is fine ... even if we bowl 40-plus overs here, we'll be OK for Brisbane."