Shubman Gill's 121 goes in vain as bowlers power Bangladesh to 6-run win in Asia Cup dead rubber

Bangladesh emerged on the top against India by six runs in the final Asia Cup 2023 Super Four game in Colombo. Three wickets to Mustafizur and two each to Tanzim Hasan and Mahedi Hasan helped Bangladesh end India's winning run in this tournament.

Team India won the toss and elected to bowl first in their last Super Four clash in Colombo. With first-choice seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj rested for this dead rubber, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Shami were roped in the XI. Alongside returning Shardul Thakur, Shami wreaked havoc inside the first ten overs, picking three wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz departed soon after as Bangladesh looked in trouble.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan played a skipper's role as he took the attack to the Indian bowlers. With Towhid Hridoy, Shakib added 101 runs for the fifth wicket but couldn't reach his hundred as Thakur bowled him on 80. However, he had laid the platform for the lower order to come and strike, and much to their pleasure, that only happened.

Nasum Ahmed made the most of that momentum and scored a brilliant 44, and with handy contributions from the tail, Bangladesh posted a fighting total of 265 for eight in the first innings.

India, in their reply, got off to a poor start, with captain Rohit Sharma departing on a second-ball duck. Seamer Tanzim Hasam bamboozled the Indian top order with his quality spell, removing debutant Tilak Varma clean bowled on five soon after.

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill steadied the ship with a controlled approach but couldn't accelerate as Rahul gave away his wicket on 19. Ishan Kishan, who retained his place in the side after his exploits against Pakistan in the first group game, also got out cheaply on five.

Suryakumar Yadav, coming in at six, couldn't leave an impact as he was sent packing on 26 off 34 balls. With India reeling at 139 for five at one stage, the onus fell on Shubman Gill to bail the team out of trouble.

The batting superstar opened his arms and went after each bowler, completing his first hundred of this Asia Cup and fifth overall. Even after losing Jadeja bowled to Mustafizur, Gill didn't put brakes on but instead activated the counter-attacking mode to keep Bangladesh at bay.

However, like how all good things come to an end, his innings also ended on 121, which included eight fours and five sixes.

Two bowling all-rounders, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur, kept India alive in the game, with Patel showing off his six-hitting skills. Though both looked strong to power India to complete a tense chase, getting out to seasoned campaigner Mustafizur in the penultimate over broke their momentum.

Tanzim Hasam's last over saw Bangladesh end India's winning run in this Asia Cup as they won the clash by six runs.

India will now face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday in Colombo.

