Shreyas Iyer joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul in elite list after dream run in Sri Lanka T20Is

Shreyas Iyer had a dream run in the just-concluded India-Sri Lanka T20Is at home. The right-hander stood tall against the Sri Lankans in all three games and ended the series with scores of 57* (28), 74* (44) and 73* (45) to remain unbeaten throughout the three-match series and walk away with the Player-of-the-Match and the Player-of-the-Series award.

In a modest 147-run chase in the third and final encounter, Iyer came out in the middle at 6-1 and remained unbeaten on 73, studded with 9 fours and a six at a strike rate of 162.22. Courtesy his memorable run versus the Islanders, Iyer joined Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in an elite feat. He is now one of the four Indian batters to score 3 consecutive half-centuries in the shortest format.

The former captain Kohli was the first Indian to achieve this milestone. He had first hit 3 back-to-back fifty-plus scores in 2012 and replicated the same in 2014 and 2018. Rohit achieved the elusive feat in 2018 as well whereas current white-ball vice-captain Rahul has attained the milestone twice - in 2020 and 2021. For the unversed, Iyer and Kohli are the only 2 Indian batsmen to score 3 back-to-back half-centuries in a series.

After the series, Iyer said at the post-match presentation, "All three knocks were special, but yesterday's - coming in at a crucial moment, I'd pick that. Only require one ball to get into form as long as you're keeping your eyes on the ball and playing it on its merit. The wicket was little two paced today compared to yesterday. Was playing on the merit. Outfield is so fast, just had to hit gaps. Been a rollercoster journey after my injury. Real test of you is during rehab sessions."

The focus will now shift to the India-Sri Lanka two-match Test series, which will get underway on March 04. The first Test will be held in Mohali, behind closed doors, whereas Bengaluru will host the second and final encounter -- with 50% crowd -- from March 12-16.