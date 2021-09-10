'Shows the respect': Manchester United boss praises Edinson Cavani for giving iconic No 7 shirt to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Edinson Cavani for passing on the iconic no.7 shirt to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese superstar made an emotional return to Old Trafford from Juventus last month.

After Ronaldo's arrival, Cavani agreed to surrender the shirt which he donned last season and also in the away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers this season. The club on its official site had informed that Cavani has agreed to wear 21, the number he wears for the Uruguay national team.

The iconic jersey number seven has previously been worn by Man Utd icons like George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham. Now, it has returned to Ronaldo, who wore the legendary shirt number during his first spell with the club.

ALSO READ | Sergio Aguero has no Barcelona regrets despite Lionel Messi exit

Now, Ronaldo will don the No.7 shirt again at United and Solskjaer said its former owner, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, had no qualms about handing it to the Portuguese forward.

"Cristiano spoke with Edinson and they spoke to each other. And to pass on his shirt just shows the respect he's got for Cristiano, but also Cristiano speaking to Edinson shows the respect the other way. Two top, top professionals and players, " said Man Utd boss Solskjaer.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi overtakes Pele with hat-trick as Argentina beat Bolivia

Solskjaer has confirmed that Ronaldo will make his second debut during club's home Premier League match on Saturday (September 11). Ahead of the match, Ole spoke to reporters about the impact of Ronaldo on the squad and how he will manage the star footballer. He also addressed questions related to Fred and Jadon Sancho. However, Ole did not confirm if the Portuguese forward would start.