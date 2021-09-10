Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Cristiano Ronaldo will make second Manchester United debut against Newcastle

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second debut during club's home Premier League match on Saturday (September 11). Ahead of the match, Ole spoke to reporters about the impact of Ronaldo on the squad and how he will manage the star footballer. He also addressed questions related to Fred and Jadon Sancho.

However, Ole did not confirm if the Portuguese forward would start. On being asked about what's it been like having Ronaldo in training, Ole said, "He's been good. Of course, we've followed his career from afar since he left here and everyone's very happy to have him back. He can speak for himself, but it seems like he's happy to be back as well. The mood has been very good, he's worked well and we’re looking forward to Saturday of course."

ALSO READ | Sergio Aguero has no Barcelona regrets despite Lionel Messi exit

Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus on a two-year deal and will be looking to add to his 118 goals at the Old Trafford club where he won eight major trophies in six seasons.

"He's been having a good pre-season with Juventus, played with the national team, had a good week with us. He'll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure," Solskjaer told reporters.

"We've got mutual respect for each other, but he knows I've got to make the decisions when to play (him), when not to play. It's my job to get the best out of him, that comes from communication. He doesn't need me to tell him what to do.

"Everyone is going to look up to him and he is going to be a leader in this dressing room."

United will be without midfielder Fred who is banned after failing to turn up for Brazil's World Cup qualifiers, which the Norwegian described as a "lose-lose situation".

"The players want to play but we all know what kind of situation we find ourselves in the last year-and-a-half with the pandemic to limit the spread of the virus," Solskjaer said.

"We've worked really hard to try and find a way -- private jets, there are ways of getting them in and out -- but all of the decisions have gone against the players who want to play for national teams and clubs but not allowed.

"(I'm) disappointed with the whole thing, common sense might not be common anymore. Fingers crossed, some sense comes into people's minds."

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi overtakes Pele with hat-trick as Argentina beat Bolivia

Home sweet home ❤️



Head to our app and register for more exclusive @Cristiano images 📸#MUFC | #RonaldoReturns — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 10, 2021 ×

'I am here to win again,' says Ronaldo

Previously, Ronaldo said that his return to the elite English Premier League club is not a "vacation" and he wants to win again and feels confident about bringing glory to Old Trafford.

"This is why I am here. I am not here for a vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again," said Ronaldo as quoted by the Man Utd's official website.

"I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead," he added.

"I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years," said Ronaldo.