'Shouldn't reach stage where....': Shahid Afridi's advice for Virat Kohli on international retirement

Virat Kohli made a remarkable comeback in international cricket during the Asia Cup 2022 edition, after his break post the England tour, to return with scores of 35 (34), 59* (44), 60 (44), 0 (4) and 122* (61). Despite India's campaign ending on a disappointing note, Rohit Sharma & Co. will be breathing a sigh of relief that their star batter Kohli has regained form heading into the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, to be held in Australia from October-November.

As Kohli ended his international century drought during the continental tournament, eventually won by Sri Lanka, by finally slamming his 71st ton at the highest level during India's consolation win over Afghanistan, he has put an end to all talks regarding his form concerns. Thus, he will now step into India's last few white-ball matches, in the run-up to the T20 WC, with a free mind and look to carry his form in the upcoming ICC tournament to help India win the coveted trophy Down Under.

Ahead of India's next few assignments, at home, and the T20 WC, former Pakistan captain-cum-all-rounder Shahid Afridi lavished huge praise on Kohli and also shared retirement advice for the ex-Indian captain. "The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, there was struggle initially before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. But in that scenario, the aim should be to go out on a high," Afridi told Samaa TV.

"It shouldn't reach a stage where you are dropped from the team and instead when you are at your peak. It seldom happens though. Very few players, especially cricketers from Asia Cup make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do it style and probably in the same manner in which he started his career," he concluded.

The 33-year-old Kohli will be desperate to add a T20 WC trophy to his cabinet, having already won the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy with the national side. While he surely has a lot of cricket left in him before even thinking of retirement, the veteran will also take a leaf from Afridi and aim to sign off on a high.

In 468 internationals, Kohli has amassed 8,074, 12,344 and 3,584 runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, respectively, and is already a legend of the gentlemen's game.