Shouldn't be different selection criteria for different people: Wriddhiman Saha's coach on Dravid's remark

India's Test squad for the forthcoming home series versus Sri Lanka was announced on Saturday (February 19). Among the notable omissions, senior pros Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma's absence made heads turn.

While Pujara-Rahane are busy in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2021/22 edition, Saha's future seems to be, more or less, sealed after the 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batter revealed his chat with head coach Rahul Dravid. Saha mentioned that Dravid had a conversation with him, where he revealed that the national side is looking at KS Bharat as the second keeper-batter to Rishabh Pant and not him. In addition, he suggested Saha take a call on his future.

Following Dravid's remark, Saha's childhood coach Jayant Bhowmik told India Today, "Rahul Dravid is a gentleman. I have heard what he has said. It's alright. But then, even now Indian team has players who are in their late 30s. Everyone knows that Wriddhiman Saha is still No.1 wicketkeeper in the world. Then, what is the problem?"

He further asserted, "There should not be different criteria for different people when it comes to selection. That's unfair. How can this happen? I spoke to Wriddhiman Saha this morning. He is mentally very strong. His mental strength won't be affected because of all this. He is exceptional.

"But what hurts me is Saha is someone who loves the sport, contributed so much to his country and sport but he has been left out without a proper criterion," Jayanta added.

Not being a part of the Ranji season for Bengal, due to personal reasons, it will be difficult for Saha to reclaim his spot in whites. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led India are gearing up for three T20Is versus Sri Lanka before the action moves to the two Tests, starting on March 4.