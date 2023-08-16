Should nearly-fit KL Rahul be a part of India's XI in Asia Cup 2023? Ravi Shastri shares his take

KL Rahul is nearing full fitness at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru. Ahead of the Asia Cup squad announcement, the Indian team management is keenly awaiting the final fitness report of Rahul as well as Shreyas Iyer as their middle-order woes continue. While reports have been positive with regard to Rahul's fitness, it remains to be seen if he makes the squad for the upcoming continental tournament, starting on August 30.

While there is no doubt that India desperately need both Rahul and Iyer back in the squad, ex-Indian head coach Ravi Shastri doesn't want the former to speed up his return for the Asia Cup, to be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Shastri feels it might not be fair on Rahul to return in the multi-nation tournament and also don the gloves.

Speaking on Star Sports' Selection Day show, Shastri opined, "See when when you're talking of a player (KL Rahul) who's not played and is recovering from injury. To think of him in the XI of the Asia Cup, you're asking a little too much of the player himself. And then you're talking keeping. When a guy comes from an injury, the range of movement and things of that sort, so that's a no no."

Thus, Shastri feels India can opt for Ishan Kishan's services, an attacking left-hander who can play at the top or in the middle and keep wickets instead of rushing for Rahul's return. Rohit Sharma-led India are yet to announce the squad for the mega event, where they open their campaign on September 2 versus Pakistan. The seven-time winners are placed in Group A with Pakistan and Nepal.

