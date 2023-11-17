Shots fired! Australia are vulnerable ahead of India clash, feels Gautam Gambhir prior to CWC '23 final

Australia edged past South Africa in the second semi-final of the ODI World Cup, on Thursday (Nov 16) in Kolkata, to book a place in the final where they will meet India on Sunday (Nov 19) in Ahmedabad. Asked to bowl first, Pat Cummins-led Men in Yellow rode on Mitchell Starc's 3 for 34, Cummins' 3 for 51 and two wickets each from Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head to dismiss Proteas for 212 in 49.4 overs.

In reply, Australia started off aggressively courtesy of Head's attacking 48-ball 62 but were soon reduced to 137 for 5, after being 60 for no loss, but somehow managed to get past the finish line by three wickets in 47.2 overs. Thus, it will be a repeat of the 2003 final as hosts India will face Australia in the mega finale on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Prior to the clash, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir made a big statement. He feels Australia are 'very vulnerable' ahead of the India clash as they struggled to chase down 213 versus the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Gambhir said on Star Sports after Australia's semi-final win, "Don't think Australia brought their A-game in the semi-final. Australia are still very vulnerable, but yes, they know how to win these knockout games. India will have to play their A-game in the final, which they have been playing since the last 10 matches. India are going to be very confident facing Australia in Ahmedabad."

Both India and Australia met each other in their respective CWC '23 openers on Oct 8 in Chennai. Back then, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue chased down 200 with six wickets in hand. It will be interesting to see if the script remains the same this time around in the summit clash.