CWC '23: BIG CLAIM! Ex-Pak stumper backs Babar Azam to break Virat Kohli's 50 ODI centuries record

Virat Kohli scripted history when he slammed his 50th ODI ton during Rohit Sharma-led India's 70-run win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ODI World Cup, on Wednesday (Nov 15) in Mumbai. Batting first, India rode on captain Rohit's electrifying start (29-ball 47), Shubman Gill's 80*, Kohli's 117 and Shreyas Iyer's 105 to post 397/4 and dismissed the Kiwis for 327 in 48.5 overs.

Kohli's historic ton headlined India's win, despite Mohammed Shami walking away with the Player-of-the-Match for his stunning 7 for 57, as he went past Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's ODI ton tally (49 -- which was most by any player). The former Indian captain, thus, achieved a massive feat in front of a packed Wankhede stadium, comprising Tendulkar as well. After this, former Pakistan stumper Kamran Akmal made a big claim that Babar Azam can break Kohli's historic record.

'We have Babar Azam, who bats at No 3 and he has a chance'

Akmal said on ARY News, "Anyone who bats in the top three can break that record. It is very challenging for middle-order batsmen to get to such a number. We have Babar Azam, who bats at No 3 and he has a chance. India have Shubman Gill, who opens the batting, and he can also go for the record."