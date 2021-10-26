Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at NZ ahead of Pak clash: They may ask to call off the game due to too much noise

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has aimed a cheeky dig at the New Zealand cricket team ahead of their much-anticipated clash against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. New Zealand had pulled out of their limited-overs tour of Pakistan earlier this year, citing security reasons. The New Zealand squad was training in Rawalpindi ahead of the first ODI between the two teams but did not take the field on the day of the game.

They subsequently called off their tour and returned home without playing a single game in Pakistan. Ahead of the meeting between the two sides in the T20 World Cup 2021, the hype surrounding the game is at an all-time high as several former Pakistan cricketers and experts have backed Babar Azam & Co. to exact revenge from the Kiwis over their decision to pull out of their tour of the country earlier this year.

Ahead of Pakistan's meeting against New Zealand, Akhtar decided to take a swipe at the Kiwis and urged the Pakistani fans to not make too much noise inside the stadium. Akhtar jokingly said New Zealand might ask for the game to be called off if the fans make too much noise inside the stadium.

"I request all Pakistan fans to remain silent and not enjoy too extravagantly. There is every chance that New Zealand may ask for the match to be called off due to too much noise inside the stadium, if not for security concerns. #T20WorldCup," Akhtar wrote in a tweet.

Pakistan kicked off their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 in style with a clinical win over arch-rivals India in their opening encounter at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (October 24). Pakistan thrashed India by ten wickets and will be heading into the New Zealand game on a confident note.

The Men in Green will be hoping to make it two wins in a row and move closer to progressing to the knockout stages of the tournament.