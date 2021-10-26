'They'll help India if they defeat New Zealand' - Aakash Chopra opines on Pakistan's 'grudge match' in T20 WC

Babar Azam-led Pakistan started their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a bang, beating India by 10 wickets in match 4 of the Super 12 round on Sunday evening (October 24). Being asked to bat first, Virat Kohli-led India managed only a modest 151-7 riding on Captain Kohli's 57 as Shaheen Afridi's 3/31 stunned the Men in Blue. In reply, Babar's 68* and Mohammad Rizwan's 79 not out completed the run-chase without dropping much sweat.

Pakistan will now aim for making it two wins in a row as they face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Tuesday evening (October 26). This is being regarded as a 'grudge match' for the Men in Green as they were humiliated after Black Caps suddenly cancelled their tour of Pakistan, minutes before the tour-opener, to leave Pakistan Cricket in shatters.

Ahead of the face-off, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra feels that a Pakistan victory would really help India, making the Pool B group a place to survive for New Zealand.

He explained on his Youtube channel, "I feel Pakistan will help India if they defeat New Zealand. But if it happens the other way round, New Zealand beats Pakistan, it can be a three-way tie, the net run rate story can come if India beats New Zealand and assuming the three teams win their remaining matches."

"If Pakistan beat New Zealand, then only Afghanistan will be there in between and two teams who have come from the qualifiers - Scotland and Namibia. Then Pakistan through, make your place in the semi-finals and enjoy," he further explained.

At present, India is gearing up for their second match in the T20 WC 2021 edition, where they will face New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday evening (October 31). Another defeat -- even if Kiwis lose to Pakistan -- would make things really difficult for the 2007 winners.