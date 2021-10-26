Shots fired! Waqar Younis makes heads turn with SHOCKING remark after Indo-Pak T20 WC tie

India and Pakistan met each other in the 4th match of the Super 12 round in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday evening (October 24). Virat Kohli-led India were favourites as the Men in Blue had a 12-0 lead over their arch-rivals Pakistan in World Cup history, including both ODIs and T20Is.

However, Babar Azam-led Pakistan stunned the Indian team as they produced a clinical performance with both bat and ball to win by 10 wickets, with 13 balls to spare. Thus, the one-time winners Pakistan not only started their T20 WC 2021 campaign in style, but they also ended their winless streak versus India in WC history. Shaheen Afridi, Babar, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan were the heroes for Pakistan in their flawless performance versus Kohli & Co.

After the match, former Pakistan speedster and bowling coach Waqar Younis made heads turn by making a shocking statement. Speaking to a ARY News, Waqar told what impressed him the most in the Indo-Pak clash. "Sabse ache baat jo Rizwan ne ki. Usne ground mein khade hoke Naamaz padhe, hinduon ke beech mein....So that was really something very very special for me. (What I liked the most is what Rizwan did. He stood in the middle of the ground and read the prayers, in front of the Hindus)."

Following Waqar's remark, even Shoaib Akhtar -- who was a part of the panel discussion -- and the news anchor were left embarrassed.

Talking about the match, Babar-led Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first at Dubai. Shaheen's 3 for 31 and Haris Rauf's 1 for 25 restricted India to 151-7, as only Kohli made a mark with the bat (57). In reply, Babar's 68* and Rizwan's stunning 78 not out took Pakistan to the total without dropping any sweat.

Author's take

Given how Waqar's shocking remark stunned Akhtar and the tv news anchor, it shows how the entire statement could've been avoided. While at one end some fans from both nations need to deal with the outcome of the Indo-Pak match in a much better way, former and established cricketers like Waqar should refrain from making such glaring remarks and keep their views with regard to the game only.