Pakistan star Md. Rizwan shares heartwarming post for Mohammed Shami as India pacer faces online abuse

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami was targeted by trolls online following the Virat Kohli-led side's crushing ten-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 24). Trolls abused and attack Shami online with derogatory comments on his social media posts after India's loss against Babar Azam & Co. at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Shami had an off day at work as the Indian bowlers failed to impress in the high-voltage encounter against Pakistan. None of the Indian bowlers manages to take a wicket with Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan slamming unbeaten half-centuries apiece to wrap up the chase with 13 balls to spare.

Messages of support have been continuously pouring in from all corners after the online attack on Shami. The Indian cricket fraternity has come together to condemn the abuse and Pakistan star Rizwan has also joined in the bandwagon. Rizwan shared a heartfelt post to extend his support for Shami and called him one of the best bowlers in the world.

"The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world. Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND," Rizwan wrote in a tweet that won the hearts of fans on Twitter.

India were bundled out for a moderate 151 runs against Pakistan in their opening clash of the T20 World Cup 2021 as the top-order failed to deliver. After being reduced to 31/3 in the first six overs, India looked in all sorts of troubles before captain Virat Kohli's 57 and Rishabh Pant's 39 helped them reach 151/7 in 20 overs.

The Indian bowlers were expected to put up a fight during Pakistan's run chase and make it difficult for the Men in Green to achieve the target. However, Babar scored an unbeaten 68 while Rizwan slammed 79 not out to take their team home comfortably.

With the ten-wicket win, Pakistan also brought an end to their winless streak against India in World Cup matches as they recorded their first win against the arch-rivals in 13 World Cup meetings.