Shane Warne's baggy green finds home in Bradman Museum after $1m fundraiser

Shane Warne’s baggy green cap has found home in the iconic Bradman Museum at Bowral in NSW Southern Highlands. Warne had auction his baggy green to raise funds for the bushfire appeal in January, 2020 when it was bought by the Commonwealth Bank for a whopping $1 million.

After being auction, Warne’s baggy green has toured all over Australia to boost spirits at schools, cricket clubs and community centres before the movement was stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sir Donald Bradman’s birthday, on Thursday, the cap was housed in a collection of as many as thirty baggy greens dating back to the 1800s at the Bradman Museum.

The Bradman Museum exhibits Test caps owned by Australia’s Christina Matthews, Victor Trumper and Bradman himself. CBA’s chief executive Matt Comyn gave away the treasured cap to the museum as he said the cap is there for all cricket fans to enjoy while adding that it was the power of the Baggy Green to inspire and lift Australia.

"I am delighted that CBA was able to secure Shane's cherished baggy green cap,” Comyn said.

"The cap not only raised more than $1 million for bushfire relief, it enabled us to raise further funds for the bushfire appeal, and now finds its home here at the Bradman Museum for all Australian cricket fans to enjoy," he said.

"Through the bank's contributions to disaster relief and the support of our customers, we contributed close to $20 million to support the community over the past financial year.

"Once again we see the power of the Baggy Green to inspire and lift our nation."

