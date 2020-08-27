De Villiers, Steyn still have plenty to offer: RCB's Mike Hesson

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s team director Mike Hesson is of the view that South African veterans AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn still have plenty to offer at Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 despite playing few matches in top-level cricket in recent times.

De Villiers had quit international cricket in 2018 but continues to participate in T20 tournaments and was last seen in 3TC Solidarity Cup organized by Cricket South Africa in July. Hesson recalled his performance in the 3TC Cup while lauding his form and class.

“Only a matter of weeks ago he took part in a match in South Africa and once again he was a standout player, having just come out of his living room. So that certainly showed the quality of player he is,” Hesson told a virtual media conference from Dubai on Wednesday.

“He’s had very, very good franchise tournaments around the world the last 12 months and he’s in good touch.

“Physically, he’s feeling good and refreshed. And once again, he’s one of the few in the group that are absolutely chomping at the bit to get into training.”

Whereas express speedster Steyn, who retired from Test cricket in 2019 to extend his limited-overs career, has played just three T20I matches in 2020 in addition to the matches played in Pakistan Super League (PSL) before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“He’s developing his game,” former New Zealand head coach Hesson said of the 37-year-old quick.

“We saw some different deliveries that he’s been able to develop over the last six months. So he’s certainly not ready to retire yet, certainly very keen to make a contribution this IPL.”

IPL 2020 is scheduled to kickstart from September 19 with the final slated to be held on November 10 in the UAE.

