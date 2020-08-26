IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore to have personalised training approach

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to commence training for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the bio-secure environment after completing their designated six-day quarantine period. The Virat Kohli-led outfit will introduce personalized training approach to prepare for IPL 2020, which is set to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

As the RCB squad gears up to start training for IPL 2020, franchise’s Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson reckons that single training session for all the players won’t be a viable options given the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19 pandemic, strict protocols and what each player has experienced over the last few months.

RCB, who are based in Dubai for IPL 2020, will begin their three-week training camp at the ICC Cricket Academy and will take up training and practice to gather the lost rhythm and demands of playing in the extreme heat in the UAE.

Talking about the challenges for the season, Mike Hesson – Director of Cricket Operations, RCB said, “Players have spent the last few months in a variety of environments and are therefore in different stages of fitness and training, and hence a singular training approach is not the best route to start getting ready for the season. Our Support Staff team will continue working in a way that is flexible and offers personalised support. We have a highly skilled Support Staff team to nurture the players mentally, physically and emotionally to assist each players preparation so they are ready to play their best cricket.”

Whereas RCB Head Coach Simon Katich said that they have planned several split-group sessions in a bid to give batsmen time to get back into flow after a long layoff while adding once everyone gets their rhythm back, collective sessions and practice matches can be conducted.

Simon Katich, Head Coach, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “Given the unique circumstances, Covid- 19 has presented to everyone worldwide we are just extremely grateful to be in a position that we can get back to putting on a show for IPL in the UAE. Our preparations have revolved around giving the players at least 3 weeks to get back into the routine of training their skills and getting their bodies ready for the competition so they can build up gradually and try to minimise any injuries. We have several split- group sessions planned initially to help give the batsmen plenty of time getting volume in after such a long layoff. It also ties into helping mitigate any risks with Covid by not having the full squad training all at once either. Once everyone has got their touch and rhythm back with bat and ball, we will move into more competitive training before the scheduled practice matches and the start of the tournament.”

IPL 2020 starts from September 19 in the UAE with the final scheduled to be played in November 10.