ENG vs PAK: Jason Roy ruled out of Pakistan T20Is

England's Jason Roy has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, starting from August 28, after sustaining a left side strain.

The Surrey top-order batsman picked up the injury this week in the team’s preparation at Emirates Old Trafford and had a scan on Wednesday.

He will remain with the England set-up and will commence his rehabilitation programme looking ahead to the Australia white-ball series, which starts next month at The Ageas Bowl. No replacement has been announced by the ECB yet.

Roy has also reportedly pulled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 but there has been no confirmation regarding the same either from Roy or his franchise Delhi Capitals. Roy has been one of the most consistent and dangerous batsmen in the white-ball circuit for England and his explosive batting has helped England win many matches.

England v Pakistan, three-match T20I series: Full schedule:

1st IT20 v Pakistan: Friday 28 August at Emirates Old Trafford (6.00pm start)

2nd IT20 v Pakistan: Sunday 30 August at Emirates Old Trafford (2.15pm start)

3rd IT20 v Pakistan: Tuesday 1 September at Emirates Old Trafford (6.00pm start)

England v Australia: Full Schedule

1st IT20 v Australia: Friday 4 September at The Ageas Bowl (6.00pm start)

2nd IT20 v Australia: Sunday 6 September at The Ageas Bowl (2.15pm start)

3rd IT20 v Australia: Tuesday 8 September at The Ageas Bowl (6.00pm start)