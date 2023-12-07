Shami among World Cup heroes nominated for ICC's Men's Player of the Month award for November

World Cup heroes Mohammed Shami, Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell are among the nominees for the ICC's Player of the Month award for November, ICC said on Thursday.

The right-arm seamer from India had a tremendous tournament, finishing as the top wicket-taker (24 wickets from seven matches), averaging a stunning 10.71.



Shami made the tournament of his own with unparalleled performances since coming in as a replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya after the Bangladesh game.

During his first 2023 World Cup match against New Zealand in Dharamsala, Shami returned with five wickets, helping India end the win drought over the Kiwis in the 50-over CWC. Shami continued his excellent run by tearing into England and Sri Lanka in India's next two ties.

With around 15 wickets from just three games, Shami inched closer to surpassing Zaheer Khan as India's highest wicket-taker in the World Cup, which he eventually did during the tournament.

The seasoned campaigner then had South Africa and the Netherlands on the mat before delivering the best bowling performance against New Zealand in the semis in Wankhede, picking his maiden seven-for in ODIs. Courtesy of his spell, India walked away with a 70-run win.

Off his 24 CWC wickets in this edition, Shami picked 15 in November at 12.06, with an economy of under six.

Travis, Glenn also nominated

Two of Australia's match winners, Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell, have also been nominated for the monthly award.

Picked as a specialist fifth bowler for this marquee event, Maxwell played his part well, contributing with six wickets; however, his role with the bat is what made headlines.

Against Afghanistan in Mumbai, Maxwell played perhaps the greatest World Cup knock to see his team through.

Chasing 292, Australia was reduced to 91 for seven at one stage. Maxwell, alongside captain Pat Cummins, added 200-plus for the eighth wicket, with the 'Big Show' slamming his maiden ODI double hundred.

Even in the 2023 World Cup final, Maxwell accounted for Rohit Sharma's wicket that later proved to be the turning point.

Meanwhile, Travis Head's World Cup journey is one to remember.