Tough job, very tough job - Brian Lara on Virat Kohli breaking Sachin's 100 international centuries record

Cricket's greatest batter, Sachin Tendulkar, retired with 100 international centuries in his name. His successor and another modern-day veteran, Virat Kohli, has come close to breaking his record, having notched up his 50th in ODIs and 80th overall during the recently concluded 2023 World Cup. Brian Lara had his say on whether Virat could go past Sachin's unparalleled hundreds tally.

Virat, 35, is perhaps the fittest cricketer around, and with the form that he is in, he can play at the top of his game for another 2-3 years. Lara said although Kohli (if he remains fit) can play for another 4-5 years, he refrained from committing that the India great will surpass Sachin's 100 international hundred tally, saying that goal is tougher to achieve than what it appears.

"How old is Kohli now? 35, right? He has 80 but still needs 20. If he scores five centuries every year he'd need four more years to equal Tendulkar. Kohli will be 39 then. Tough job, very tough job," Lara told Anandabazar Patrika.

Lara said that given how consistent one has to be to reach the milestone that legendary Sachin had set, scoring 20 centuries for a player who will age with each passing day appears to be a far-fetched dream. The West Indian great Lara added he wouldn't get adventurous in claiming that Kohli will certainly do it.

"Can't say with certainty, no one can. Those saying Kohli will break Tendulkar's 100-centuries record won't be taking cricketing logic into account. 20 centuries seem a long way away. Most cricketers can't score that in their entire career. I won't be adventurous and say Kohli will do it."

“Age doesn't stop for anyone. Kohli will break many more records, but 100 centuries seems the most difficult one. My best wishes are with him. I'd be very happy if he could score 100 centuries like Tendulkar. Sachin was a dear friend, and like I said before, I'm a big fan of Kohli," Lara said.

Virat to return during SA Tests

With India's white-ball leg against South Africa about to get underway, commencing with the first T20I in Durban on Sunday (Dec 10), the selectors had rested CWC-bound star players, including Kohli for the three T20Is and as many ODIs.