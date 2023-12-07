Gautam Gambhir responds to S Sreesanth's claims with cryptic post, latter reveals ex-opener called him 'FIXER'

On Wednesday (Dec 6), former India teammates Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth were involved in a heated exchange during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Eliminator between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. It all happened during the second over of the match, eventually won by the Capitals, when the former Indian opener took on pacer Sreesanth; scoring a six and a four on successive balls. Later, tempers flared between the duo after the end of the over.

Here is the video of their altercation: Heated conversation between Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth in the LLC. pic.twitter.com/Cjl99SWAWK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2023 × After the match, Sreesanth slammed Gambhir and accused him of demeaning him on the field with some harsh words. Sreesanth revealed he didn't provoke Gambhir and had not uttered anything abusive before being on the receiving end. On Friday morning (Dec 7), Gambhir responded to Sreesanth's claims with a cryptic post. Here is what he wrote on X, formerly Twitter: Smile when the world is all about attention! pic.twitter.com/GCvbl7dpnX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 7, 2023 × Soon, Sreesanth revealed during an Instagram live that he was called 'fixer' by Gambhir -- referring to the pacer being framed for the infamous IPL 2013 spot-fixing saga -- during their war of words. Sreesanth cleared in insta live that gambhir called him fixer pic.twitter.com/YDZQHL2Nqk — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) December 7, 2023 × 'Mr. Fighter Gambhir kept calling me something which was very rude'

After the LLC Eliminator, the 40-year-old Sreesanth had claimed in a video, shared on Instagram, "Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr. Fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru bhai. That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn't have been said by Mr. Gautam Gambhir."

He further mentioned, "I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straightaway. What Mr. Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn’t have said. I will surely let you know what he said."

The Indian quickie went on to say, "What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him. He speaks about something else. I don't want to go further in detail. "

Sreesanth added, "Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things… I haven't used a single bad word or a single abuse. He just kept on saying words which he always does."