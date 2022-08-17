'Shameful': Shoaib Akhtar blasts Marcus Stoinis after Aussie all-rounder accuses Pakistan pacer of chucking

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar blasted Marcus Stoinis after the Australian all-rounder accused Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain of chucking in the ongoing The Hundred tournament. Stoinis, who is playing for the Southern Brave in The Hundred seemingly accused Oval Invincibles pacer Hasnain of chucking with a hand gesture during the clash between the two sides on Sunday.

The incident happened after Stoinis was dismissed by Hasnain on 37 off 27 balls. The Australian all-rounder was not happy after his dismissal and expressed his frustration by suggesting that the bowler was chucking. On his way back to the dugout, Stoinis was seen imitating Hasnain's bowling action trying to accuse him of chucking.

Stoinis was slammed by many for his gesture, including Akhtar, who lashed out at the Aussie star and called his gesture shameful. Akhtar said no player should be allowed to accuse a bowler of chucking when his action has been cleared by the ICC.

"Shameful gesture by @MStoinis regarding bowling action of @MHasnainPak during #TheHundred2022. How dare you do such things?? Ofcourse @ICC stays quiet about them. No player should be allowed to do such things if someone's been cleared already," Akhtar wrote in a tweet while sharing a picture of Stoinis' gesture.

Hasnain was found guilty of illegal bowling action earlier this year and was barred from bowling after he was reported during a match in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. However, the Pakistan pacer was later cleared to return to bowling after fixing his action.

Talking about the game, Stoinis was the top scorer for Southern Brave in the game with his 37 off 27 balls as they posted 137 runs on the board in their quota of 100 deliveries. However, it turned out to be a comfortable victory for the Oval Invincibles at the end as they rode on Will Jacks' stunning unbeaten 108 off 48 balls to help his team chase down the target with 18 balls to spare.