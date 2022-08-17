'His tolerance was very little...' - Dinesh Karthik explains what annoyed ex-India coach Ravi Shastri the most

Ravi Shastri's coaching tenure for Team India was quite a memorable one. While he didn't take India to an ICC title, the then Virat Kohli-led national side achieved sizeable success under him. Under Shastri, India reached the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final, inaugural WTC final, dominated at home, beat Australia twice in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, drew a five-match Test series versus hosts England and won bilateral T20I series in SENA countries.

Recently, veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik reflected on Shastri's glorious run as India's head coach and had a lot of positives to say. Karthik revealed what annoyed Shastri the most and made an interesting claim.

"He had a very low tolerance for somebody who wouldn’t bat at a certain pace he did not like or someone who was doing very differently in the nets and in the match, he would go and bat differently. He would not be very appreciative of that. Shastri knew exactly what he wanted from the team, the way in which it was played, but his tolerance was very little for failures. He always used to push people to do very well," said Karthik on Cricbuzz' docuseries Summer Stalemate

Further, the 37-year-old Karthik feels Shastri did a better job serving as India's coach, than as a cricketer. "I think Shastri, the player, was somebody who was probably not as talented but fulfilled his talent as a coach. He did much better than what he was expected to do. As a coach, he was a larger-than-life person. He was somebody who pushed players to try and achieve special things," added Karthik.