Shame! Harbhajan Singh slams selectors as KKR star misses out on a spot in India A team for SA tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced India's 15-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. After a disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021, Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain in T20Is and Rohit Sharma has been appointed as his successor.

Rohit will be leading India in the T20I series against New Zealand. While the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel have been included in the Indian team's squad after their brilliant show in IPL 2021, senior players like Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami have been rested.

BCCI also confirmed India A's squad for their tour of South Africa which begins on November 23. Priyank Panchal will be leading the India A team consisting of stars like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini and the latest pace sensation Umran Malik.

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has lashed out at the national selectors for ignoring senior batter Sheldon Jackosn, who has been in great form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 for Saurashtra. Harbhajan also mentioned Jackson's performances in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons where he notched up 854 and 809 runs respectively while also lifting the trophy once. Jackson plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Ranji season 2018/19 scored 854 and 2019/2020 scored 809 and also Ranji champion that year plus this year current form yet not getting picked even for India A team. can selector tell him what else he need to do to ply for india apart from scoring runs #shame @ShelJackson27," Harbhajan wrote in a tweet.

Ranji season 2018/19 scored 854 and 2019/2020 scored 809 and also Ranji champion that year plus this year current form yet not getting picked even for India A team.can 🇮🇳selector tell him what else he need to do to ply for india apart from scoring runs #shame @ShelJackson27 pic.twitter.com/HcwQDwhGsZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 9, 2021 ×

In another tweet, Harbhajan brought up the case of Punjab batter Mandeep Singh, who has also been snubbed from India A squad. Citing his record in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Harbhajan said the Indian selectors should watch some domestic matches.

Also Read: Rohit named captain; Gaikwad, Avesh make the cut in India's 15-man squad for New Zealand T20Is

"Another top player not getting his dues @mandeeps12 forget team India not even in India A.selectors need to see some domestic matches records or else what’s th point having Ranji seasons.check his stats last domestic season played.due to corona no cricket in 20/21 #shocking," he wrote in another tweet.

Another top player not getting his dues @mandeeps12 forget team India not even in India A.selectors need to see some domestic matches records or else what’s th point having Ranji seasons.check his stats last domestic season played.due to corona no cricket in 20/21 #shocking pic.twitter.com/UotDWxux11 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 9, 2021 ×

While Jackson is 35-year-old and has never played for India with age potentially being a major factor behind his non-selection, 29-year-old Mandeep has played for India and India A in the past and has been a consistent performer for Punjab in the domestic circuit.