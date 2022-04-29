Shahid Afridi was a liar, a characterless person who conspired against me for being a Hindu: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has made some startling revelations from his playing days for the Pakistan cricket team. Kaneria, who had earlier made some explosive revelations about being mistreated on religious grounds in the Pakistan side, has now levelled serious allegations against former Pakistan team captain Shahid Afridi.

Kaneria has called Afridi a 'characterless' person while accusing him of conspiring against him in the Pakistan team for being a Hindu. Kaneria said he was mistreated in the Pakistan team just because he was a Hindu and blamed Afridi for provoking other players against him on religious grounds.

This is not the first time, the former Pakistan spinner has made such startling revelations. Earlier, he had come out in public about being treated unfairly in the team after former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had claimed Kaneria was treated unfairly by a few Pakistani players for being a Hindu.

"Shoaib Akhtar was the first person to talk about my problem in public. Hats off to him for saying it (how I was mistreated in the team because of being a Hindu). However, he was later pressured by several authorities. He then stopped talking about it. But yes, it did happen to me. I was always degraded by Shahid Afridi. We used to play together for the same department, he used to keep me on the bench and didn't let me play the one-day tournament," Kaneria told IANS in an interview.

"He didn't want me to be in the team. He was a liar, manipulator... because he's a characterless person. However, my focus was only on cricket and I used to ignore all these tactics. Shahid Afridi was the only person who would go to other players and provoke them against me. I was performing well and he was jealous of me. I am proud that I played for Pakistan. I was grateful," the ex-Pakistan spinner added.

Also Read: 'Virat Kohli has lifetime's worth of credit in bank' - Shane Watson opines on RCB star's batting struggles

Kaneria, who played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan, is the 4th highest wicket-taker for the country in Tests with 261 scalps to his name. Despite being a successful bowler in Tests, Kaneria got limited opportunities in ODIs as he managed to make only 18 appearances in the fifty-over format.

Kaneria, who was charged by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over match-fixing allegations, said he was targeted by the board. The former spinner said he could have played more than 18 ODIs for the Pakistan national team had it not been for Afridi, who conspired against him.

Also Read: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians IPL's most valuable franchise: Report

"Some false allegations were levelled against me (of spot-fixing). My name was joined with the person involved in the case. He was a friend of other Pakistani cricketers as well, including Afridi. But I don't know why I was targeted. I just want to request the PCB to lift the ban so that I can do my work.

"There are several fixers who got out of ban. I don't know why I am not able to get that treatment. I have played for my country and I should be given a chance like others as well. Now I am not even playing any international cricket. I am not asking the PCB for any job, but please lift this ban so that I can live peacefully and do my work with respect," said Kaneria.