Five-time champions Mumbai Indians IPL's most valuable franchise: Report

Mumbai Indians (MI) is having a very tough time in IPL 2022 edition. So far, the Rohit Sharma-led MI franchise is the only team to remain winless in the ongoing season after losing eight games on the trot. While Mumbai is having an off-season this time around, it goes without saying that they are one of the most successful T20 teams globally.

MI is also the most successful IPL franchise, with as many as five titles under its belt. Till IPL 2012, they were without a trophy. From 2013-to 2021, they have ended as IPL champions on five occasions, most by any side. Thus, they are one of the most popular T20 sides.

Keeping their current struggles aside, MI's ardent fans have something to rejoice for now. As per a Forbes report, the Mumbai line-up is now valued at $1.3 billion, being the most valuable franchise among all the ten existing teams in the premier competition. The report also explained how massive is MI's valuation. For the unversed, their valuation is more than as many as six MLB teams, 27 NHL teams and every MLS team.

“The IPL is the most prominent cricket league in the world in terms of attracting sponsors and media rights,” Ajimon Francis, managing director at Brand Finance India, a brand valuation and strategy consultancy, told Forbes. “A lot of credit goes to founders of the IPL, who took ideas from the NBA and European soccer leagues, and good governance by the BCCI with regards to clear visibility of team funding and ensuring the tournament continued during Covid," he added.

While MI is far from their very best in the 15th season, they have already done enough to cement their place among one of the most prominent T20 teams across the globe. At present, MI enjoying some time off after their defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022 and will next face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday (April 30).