8-0: Decoding Mumbai Indians' horrible run in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians have endured a forgetful run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit Sharma & Co. have suffered eight straight defeats in their first eight games of the season to record the worst start by any team in the history of the competition. Nothing has gone right for the five-time champions, who are yet to get off the mark in the tournament and have been plagued by a number of issues from players not being in form to a lack of balance in the squad. Here is a look at the reasons behind Mumbai Indians' failures in IPL 2022.