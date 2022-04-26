8-0: Decoding Mumbai Indians' horrible run in IPL 2022

Updated: Apr 26, 2022, 09:57 PM(IST)

Mumbai Indians have endured a forgetful run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit Sharma & Co. have suffered eight straight defeats in their first eight games of the season to record the worst start by any team in the history of the competition. Nothing has gone right for the five-time champions, who are yet to get off the mark in the tournament and have been plagued by a number of issues from players not being in form to a lack of balance in the squad. Here is a look at the reasons behind Mumbai Indians' failures in IPL 2022.

1) Top-order woes | Photo - IPL |

The poor form of their openers has been one of the biggest concerns for Mumbai Indians this season. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are one of the best opening pairs in the league but the duo has simply failed to click so far this season.

While Kishan did impress in the first couple of matches at the start of the season, his form has dwindled as the season progressed. Rohit, on the other hand, has failed to fire and has been far from consistent. Ishan has amassed 199 runs in 8 matches while Rohit has scored 153 runs in as many games.

(Photograph:Others)