Shaheen Afridi rattles KL Rahul's stumps with an unplayable yorker in India-Pakistan clash in T20 WC - WATCH

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi got his side off to a dream start in their blockbuster clash against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 24). Afridi got rid of India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in quick succession to reduce India to tatters in the high-octane encounter.

Afridi drew the first blood for his side in the very first over as he sent Rohit packing on a duck before returning back to dismiss Rahul in his second over. Afridi bamboozled Rahul's stumps with a stunning inswinging yorker which rattled the Indian opener's stumps.

It was an unplayable yorker from Afridi which Rahul tried to play across the line and was beaten thoroughly. The ball shattered his stumps after nipping back in and sneaking through the gap between his bat and pads. Rahul could only manage to score 3 runs off 8 balls in the game as India were off to a shaky start in the all-important game.

Watch video:

Also Read: Lahiru Kumara, Liton Das engage in heated argument during SL's clash against Bangladesh - WATCH

After Afridi's great start, right-arm pacer Hasan Ali joined the party as he dismissed India's no.4 Suryakumar Yadav on just 11 runs off 8 balls to reduce the Men in Blue to 31/3 inside six overs. Suryakumar was caught by Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan after edging a ball from Ali.

Pakistan couldn't have asked for a better start to the game as their bowlers pegged India back with wickets at quick intervals in the Powerplay. After Suryakumar's dismissal on 31, captain Kohli combined with wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant to help India recover from the stuttering start. Kohli and Pant played cautiously and helped India stage a comeback in the game.

India will be looking to post a challenging total on the board despite the poor start and will hope to give Pakistan a tough time in the run-chase.