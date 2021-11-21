Shaheen Afridi apologises to Afif Hussain for directing throw at him, fined 15 percent of match fees

PTI
Karachi, Pakistan Published: Nov 21, 2021, 05:06 PM(IST)

Bangladesh's Afif Hossain (C) lies on the ground after he was hit by the ball as Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) watches during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Pakistan has won first two of three T20I matches against Bangladesh.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has personally apologised to Bangladesh batter Afif Hussain after hitting him with a throw during the second Twenty20 between the two teams in Dhaka.

He has also been fined 15 percent of match fees for his actions on Saturday.

Shaheen lost his cool after Hussain hit him for a six. The Pakistan fast bowler later picked up the ball in his follow through and hurled it at the stumps though Hussain was in his crease.

The ball hit the batter and a doctor was rushed on to the field to ensure he was okay.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live online?

The Pakistan Cricket Board released a video of Shaheen walking up to Hussain after the match and apologising to him for the action and also hugging him with a smile.

It was Level 1 breach as per the ICC Code of Conduct. One demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Shaheen, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

"Afridi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing," said the ICC in a statement.

Shaheen's unnecessary aggressive behaviour was apparently not well received either by the Pakistan team management or the Pakistan Cricket Board and the fast bowler was immediately conveyed he must apologise to Afif.

ALSO READ: International Cricket Council appoints Geoff Allardice as CEO

Pakistan won the second T20 match to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series but the behaviour of another pacer, Hasan Ali also didn't go down well with the management.

Hasan was also reprimanded by the International Cricket Council match referee and given a level one offence warning after he rudely gestured to Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter, Nurul Hasan to go back to the pavilion after having dismissed him in the first T20 international on Friday. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Nov 21, 2021 | 1st Test - Day Stumps
West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2021
SL
267/3
(88.0 ov)
 VS
WI
Full Scorecard →
Nov 20, 2021 | 2nd T20I
Pakistan in Bangladesh, 3 T20I Series, 2021
BAN
(20.0 ov) 108/7
VS
PAK
109/2 (18.1 ov)
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Nov 19, 2021 | 2nd T20I
New Zealand in India, 3 T20I Series, 2021
IND
(17.2 ov) 155/3
VS
NZ
153/6 (20.0 ov)
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App