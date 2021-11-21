IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live online?

Rohit Sharma-led India will face Tim Southee-led New Zealand in the third and final match of the T20 series between both teams.

India has already clinched the series by winning first two games. India will be looking to whitewash the series whereas New Zealand would be looking to win a game before the Test Series to boost their confidence.

The dew factor will come in consideration in Eden Gardens as well and whoever wins the toss would be looking to bowl first.

India would be looking to give chances to youngsters as they have already won the series.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will take place at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India.

What time does India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match begins at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday (November 21).

How to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I on TV?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports channels (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada).

How to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I on the live streaming?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be available to stream live on the Hotstar.