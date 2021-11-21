Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan in? India's predicted playing XI for third T20I against New Zealand

India will be looking to register a 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand when they take on the visitors in the third and final T20I of the ongoing three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday (November 21). With back to back wins in the first two matches, India have already sealed the series.

The dead-rubber on Sunday can prove to be a great opportunity for the hosts to test their bench strength. With the likes of fast bowler Avesh Khan and young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad waiting in the wings, India might give a chance to the youngsters to showcase their talent against a world-class opponent.

Both Gaikwad and Avesh have been rewarded for their stellar campaigns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as the CSK opener bagged the Orange Cap this season for being the highest run-getter in the league while Avesh was the leading wicket-taker for his side Delhi Capitals.

KL Rahul might take a rest from the dead-rubber to make way for Gaikwad at the top while Avesh might come in place of senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan can also replace Rishabh Pant, who has played the first two matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal has a chance of replacing R Ashwin, who was part of India's T20 World Cup 2021 squad and has played both matches in the ongoing series. India have enough bench strength to make a number of changes in their playing XI for the final T20I but it remains to be seen how skipper Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid go about their business.

It might be a dead rubber but India will be hoping to register a complete clean sweep against the finals of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup and make a statement to start the Rohit-Dravid era in Indian cricket. The third T20I will be played in front of a sold-out crowd at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

India's predicted playing XI for 3rd T20I against New Zealand:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan