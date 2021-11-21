'Meaningless series': Mitchell McClenaghan responds as fan taunts him over NZ's loss against India

New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has labelled the ongoing T20I series between hosts India and New Zealand 'meaningless'. McClenaghan made the remark while responding to a taunt from a fan, who reminded him that the T20 World Cup 2021 finalists have lost the series against India after back-to-back defeats in the first two matches.

India won a close encounter by four wickets to get off to a winning start in the series before clinching the second T20I comprehensively by seven wickets on Friday to make it two wins in a row. India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and have sealed the three-match series with the third and final T20I being a dead rubber.

McClenaghan, who is quite active on social media and keeps engaging with fans on the micro-blogging site, seemed quite upset when a fan taunted him over New Zealand's series loss. "New Zealand lose series," a fan wrote in a tweet. Responding to him, McClenaghan said it is a meaningless series taking place 72 hours after a T20 World Cup final with the hosts getting more rest.

“Did they? You mean in meaningless series 72 hours after a WC final defeat with 3 games in 5 days playing a team with 10 days rest in their home conditions?” McClenaghan told the fan.

Also Read: Tim Paine opens up on sexting scandal: Never thought it would become an issue

New Zealand had qualified for the final of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2021. However, they lost the summit clash against eventual champions Australia, who went on to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title after earning a dominating 8-wicket win in the final.

New Zealand's lost only one game in the Super 12 stage against Pakistan and won the rest of their four matches to qualify as the second-ranked team from Group 2. They defeated favourites England in the first semi-final to become the first finalists of the tournament but couldn't lift the coveted trophy.