/Serie A chief Luigi De Siervo blasts Adrien Rabiot's criticism of Milan match in Australia

The CEO of Serie A on Wednesday slammed Adrien Rabiot's criticism of UEFA's decision to allow AC Milan to play a league fixture in Australia. In an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro, Rabiot, who plays his club football for Milan, called the decision by European football's governing body to allow a 'home' match against Como to be played in Perth "totally crazy".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a league meeting in Rome, Serie A boss Luigi De Siervo told Rabiot to count his money and be quiet about the decision, which gives Milan and Serie A the green light to play the February 8 fixture abroad.

Milan's San Siro stadium is out of commission around that time because it is hosting the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics on February 6.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Rabiot forgets, like all players earning millions of euros, that they are paid to do something, and that is play football," said De Siervo.

"He should have more respect for the money he earns and offer more support to his employer, Milan, who accepted and pushed for this match being played abroad."

UEFA said on Monday that it had "reluctantly" approved the staging of Milan's home match with Como in Perth and a Spanish La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami, Florida.

European supporters' groups branded the moves "absurd, unaffordable, and environmentally irresponsible", and Rabiot made clear his feelings.

"It's totally crazy. There are financial agreements in order for the championship to have a certain visibility. All of this is beyond us (the players)," he said.

"It's crazy to travel so far to play a match between two Italian teams in Australia."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.