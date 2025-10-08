/ ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Will rain play a spoilsport in Vizag for India Women vs South Africa Women

India Women are set to face South Africa Women in Game 10 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag on Thursday, (Oct 9). India enter the match with a two-match winning streak after impressive victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. On the other hand, South Africa has bounced back strongly, securing a commanding win over New Zealand following a tough 10-wicket loss to England Women. However, the weather conditions in Vizag might disrupt the much-anticipated clash.

Persistent Rain in Vizag

The weather in Vizag has been anything but ideal, with consistent rainfall over the past 24 hours. According to weather websites, the forecast for Thursday (Oct 9) looks grim. AccuWeather has issued a red alert, indicating heavy rain, while the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a “generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers.” The IMD’s forecast also warns of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds on the day of the match.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Additionally, the BBC Weather report suggests that the region will experience “thundery showers with misty winds.” These weather conditions could potentially disrupt the game.

What will happen if it rains on match day?

If rain does arrive as forecasted, it could significantly affect the match proceedings. The pitch at ACA-VDCA Stadium might dampen, making it difficult for the players to maintain their usual rhythm. In overcast conditions, the ball might swing early, giving an advantage to the pacers. This could potentially change the dynamics of the match, as the seamers might get more help from the pitch and make it tough for the batters to settle.